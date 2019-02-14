Security guard charged with assault at Shoppers store in Thunder Bay, Ont.

A 29-year-old Thunder Bay security guard has been charged with assault following an altercation with a youth at a drug store in early February, the Thunder Bay Police Service announced in a written release late Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the Shoppers Drug Mart at 1186 Memorial Ave. just before 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, following reports of a theft.

However, during the investigation, police stated they learned that "a possible assault may have occurred" as well.

Investigators spoke with several witnesses, and reviewed surveillance video of the incident, and have now charged the male security guard with assault causing bodily harm.

Police have not yet identified the accused, saying the charges have not been sworn to in court.

He has been released from custody, and is scheduled to appear in court on March 22.