Thunder Bay woman charged following altercation with security guard

A 35-year-old Thunder Bay woman is facing charges after getting into an altercation with a security guard at a Circle K store on May Street.

Police were called to the store just before 7:30 p.m. Monday with reports of an assault.

Responding officers located the male victim. The accused had fled.

Police learned the accused had entered the store and asked to use the washroom.

However, staff were unable to provide access to the accused, who became irate.

The accused refused to leave the store, and slapped the security guard's mobile phone from his hand as he tried to call police.

The phone was damaged, and the accused then assaulted the victim before leaving the scene on foot.

Police located the accused nearby, and she was arrested.

She's been charged with assault, mischief under $5,000, and three counts of breach of probation.

She was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.