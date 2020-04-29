Section of Montreal Street in Thunder Bay closed on Thursday due to construction

A section of Montreal Street, from Mountdale Avenue to Neebing Avenue, will be closed to traffic on Thursday, May 14, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. to allow for rehabilitation work on the CP rail crossing.

Local traffic will be permitted to allow for access to businesses, the City of Thunder Bay said in a news release on Wednesday.

The city is advising motorists to avoid the area if possible, and those travelling in the area are being asked to use extra caution and obey all posted signage.

City officials said the construction schedule is subject to change, as various factors, such as weather, can have an impact on project timelines.