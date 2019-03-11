Thunder Bay police search for 2nd suspect in connection to Andrew Ayre homicide

Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., have identified a second suspect in connection to the homicide of Andrew Ayre, who was found in distress on a sidewalk Thursday.

Officers found the 52-year-old man on the corner of Victoria Avenue and North Street on April 25.

Ayre was taken to the Thunder Bay Regional Health Sciences Centre on Thursday and succumbed to his injuries on Monday April 29, police said.

The Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) announced Tuesday they had arrested 32-year-old David Vernon Gregorovich , without incident on Monday April 29 at around 11:30 p.m. and charged him with second degree murder and robbery.

According to a written release from police on Wednesday, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of 23-year-old Jason Raven, also on charges of second degree murder and robbery.

Police are advising the public to not confront or approach Raven if they see him.

Anyone with information that could assist in locating the second suspect is asked to call police at 9-1-1 or 681-1200 or Crime Stoppers.