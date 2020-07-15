Skip to Main Content
Youth charged over death of Eabametoong First Nation woman
Thunder Bay

Youth charged over death of Eabametoong First Nation woman

A youth has been charged with second-degree murder over the death of an n Eabametoong First Nation woman, police said Wednesday.

Deceased identified as 26-year-old Arlene Wapoose

The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service — or NAPS — works in 35 communities across northern Ontario (Erik White/CBC )

OPP said they were contacted by the Nishnawbe-Aski Police Service (NAPS) on July 12 to assist with an investigation into an aggravated assault against two people that had occurred on July 8.

As a result of the investigation, the youth was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

However, OPP said that one of the victims died of her injuries on July 12.

The deceased has been identified as 26-year-old Arlene Wapoose.

The youth was re-arrested by police, and charged with second-degree murder.

The youth - who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act - was scheduled to appear in Thunder Bay court on Wednesday.

NAPS and OPP continue to investigate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact OPP or Crime Stoppers.

