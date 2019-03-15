Second person charged in Thunder Bay, Ont., homicide

Thunder Bay police have charged a second person in the murder of 37-year-old Tanya Andy.

Andy's body was found on March 19 on a bike path in the County Fair area.

On Friday, police said they've charged Patrick James Menson, 29, of Thunder Bay with second-degree murder in Andy's death.

Menson remains in custody, and is next due in court on April 4.

Police had earlier charged Ashley Mary Potson, 32, of Thunder Bay with second-degree murder in the case.