Dryden animal shelter has 'desperate need of foster homes,' volunteers to launch new projects

The old adage of "it takes a village to raise a child" is at the core of new initiatives by a northwestern Ontario animal shelter, but its volunteers believe it also takes a whole community to help protect lost and stray pets.

Second Chance Pet Network is an animal shelter located just outside of Dryden, Ont., that looks after pets that have been abandoned, lost or given up for adoption.

"We do our best to rehabilitate these animals that come to us and find them forever loving homes," said Cynthia Seitz, who volunteers at Second Chance Pet Network and is a member of the board of directors.

For 2019, she said the shelter has a couple of new projects it would like to launch, however, in order to make them possible, the facility needs the help of volunteers.

"Our first project that we would like to undertake more is to work a little bit closer in collaboration with Norway House, who has an abundance of stray pets, especially dogs, that they are looking to re-home," Seitz explained, adding that Second Chance has already provided some foster homes to those stray dogs.

She said in order to continue helping them, Second Chance is in "desperate need" of foster homes for the incoming puppies and adult dogs that are "being brought down from Norway House, northern Manitoba, and some of the northern communities."

Second Chance Pet Network is in "desperate need" of foster homes as it is helping to re-home some dogs that are coming from northern communities. (Second Chance Pet Network / Facebook)

"We simply don't have the room in our shelter to take in many dogs, but we would like to increase that number and the only way we can do that is through .... having more volunteers open up their homes to foster these incoming puppies and dogs," she said.

Another project that Second Chance is hoping to launch this spring is a fundraiser.

"We're calling it the Mile of Loonies," Seitz added. "It's like a pet walk-a-thon but we're hoping to ... create more of a fun-filled family event."

She said these events are a chance to raise awareness about the various spay and neuter programs that are available at Second Chance as well as other animal shelters across northwestern Ontario.

"The more information that we can bring out to people from a variety of different facets when it comes to health and the promotion of heath of ourselves, of our pets, I think will be beneficial."

Anyone who is interested in volunteering for Second Chance Pet Network is encouraged to contact them at the shelter or through their Facebook page, Seitz said.