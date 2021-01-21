Meet Sean Vanderklis, the new host of CBC Radio's Superior Morning

Sean Vanderklis will join the CBC Thunder Bay team, taking over as the new voice of Superior Morning.

Vanderklis, a Mississauga from Curve Lake First Nation born in southern Ontario's Niagara region, was announced Wednesday as the next permanent host of CBC Radio One's morning show across northwestern Ontario.

"I am excited to be joining the CBC Thunder Bay team as Superior Morning host and being welcomed into listeners' homes," Vanderklis said. "It will be an honour to build on the legacy of Lisa Laco. I intend to serve the Thunder Bay area with the same passion she brought to the role, going above and beyond to bring the stories that matter to my new community."

Vanderklis began his journalism career in 2016, co-founding the podcast One Dish, One Mic with Karl Dockstader.

He was awarded the 2020 CJF-CBC Indigenous Journalism Fellowships by the Canadian Journalism Foundation. Since completing the fellowship, Vanderklis has held a number of roles with CBC, including reporting for smaller markets across Ontario and hosting their annual National Indigenous People's Day program special and working on the Unreserved program.

When Vanderklis isn't chasing down stories or volunteering, he can be seen on the Pow Wow trail or in a lacrosse arena. He is a Grass Dancer and plays in a senior lacrosse league. (Supplied by Sean Vanderklis)

"Sean is an adept storyteller, who will help us strengthen community connections, expand our audience, and drive coverage reflecting the diversity of northern Ontario, especially with our Indigenous communities," said CBC Thunder Bay interim executive producer Ron Desmoulins.

"A natural born communicator at heart, he genuinely enjoys helping people tell their story and I know our Superior Morning audiences will be well served with him in the host chair."