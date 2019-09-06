Seabin at Thunder Bay marina helps raise awareness of plastics in Great Lakes

A Lakehead University researcher says it won't be long before data on the amount of plastic in the water at the Thunder Bay harbour can be compared to other areas on the Great Lakes.

The northwestern Ontario city currently has one Seabin — designed to collect samples of plastic waste in water — located in the water at Marina Park, which was installed and is cleaned out by city staff.

"The way this thing works is they have to clear it out every ... two to four days, otherwise it just gets clogged up anyway, mostly with like aquatic plants and stuff," said Michael Rennie, Canada Research Chair in Freshwater Ecology and Fisheries, and associate professor at Lakehead University.

"What they also like to do is, at least five times a year, do kind of a quote-unquote deeper dive in terms of what's being collected in the in the sea bins," he said. "That's where we sort of came in."

Rennie said his research involves examining exactly what is being found in the Seabin, by picking out the plastic particles and bringing them back to the lab at Lakehead for analysis.

"Cigarette butts are a big one," he said, adding the butts contain plastic fibres that take a long time to break down.

Other common finds are plastic wrappers and tiny pieces of polystyrene.

"So a lot of it's small," he said. "But we do get some larger plastic particles."

"I guess the other thing that you need to think about, too, is that typically, the plastics that we're counting in there are only collected over ... a two-day period," Rennie said. "If we're collecting, say, three to four cigarette butts, plus another half a gram of plastics every two days out of this thing in this one little tiny part of the harbour, it says something about what's actually floating around there for the rest of the summer."

Rennie said the Seabin can be used to help raise awareness of the issue of plastic finding its way into water sources.

"I think just that notion of having people become more aware that once you once you toss something into the lake, it doesn't just vanish," he said. "It gets incorporated into Lake Superior, and that's where our drinking water comes from."

Rennie said it's difficult to compare what's being found in the Thunder Bay harbour to other spots on the Great Lakes, as while Seabins are being used around the Great Lakes basic, data sharing is only just beginning.

"It will be interesting to see sort of how the densities of stuff that we have measure up to other larger municipalities," he said. "It could turn out that we're just as bad as Chicago, which would be pretty shocking to me.

"But we don't know yet. Now that we've had sort of data collection through the summer, it's probably going to take a year to get that data together and work with collaborators to see what that looks like."