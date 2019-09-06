Thunder Bay Literacy Group goes virtual with Scrabble tournament

The Thunder Bay Literacy Group is hopeful this year's Scrabble tournament fundraiser will still score some points with players, even if the format was very different than usual.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the tournament's games couldn't be played at Intercity Shopping Centre. So, instead, the tournament went virtual, with people playing Scrabble at home.

"They're given the opportunity to either play on a board with someone they live with, or using a Scrabble app," said Meagan Stockwell, the literacy group's community coordinator. "So they'll play their two games over the four days, and then they'll submit their scores, and a photo."

"We've had quite a few new people register, which has been wonderful," she said. "It seems to be getting some different people who might not have wanted to play in person, who might have had issues with child care, anything like that, being able to get out for the day."

Stockwell said the group may continue holding virtual Scrabble events in the future.

This year's Scrabble tournament is the 23rd annual, and Stockwell said it's the only fundraising event the group runs, and brings in between $5,000 and $8,000 each year.

"Over the past 23 years, we've raised about ... $170,000, and all of the money raised goes right back into our programming," she said. "So it stays in Thunder Bay, and it goes towards helping adults with their literacy."

Winners of this year's tournament, and fundraising totals, will be announced on Friday.