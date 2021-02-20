Scotties Tournament of Hearts volunteers needed

Organizers of the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts, which is scheduled to begin in January at Thunder Bay's Fort William Gardens, are in need of volunteers to help the anticipated event run smoothly.

Volunteers are sought for a variety of roles at the tournament, including bartending and bussing at the StopHeart Lounge, running behind-the-scenes checkpoints, and working in the stands during games, organizers said.

All volunteers will be required to pay a $100 fee, which will cover:

Volunteer uniform and e-handbook.

Limited edition volunteer pin.

Access to the venue when not on shift (space permitting).

Access to the HeartStop Lounge.

And an invitation to the volunteer appreciation party.

Applications can be found at the Scotties volunteer website.

The Scotties are scheduled to run from Jan. 28 to Feb. 6.