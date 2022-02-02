Scotties volunteers and Future Stars invited to the 2022 playoffs

Curling Canada has announced it will invite event volunteers and Future Stars into Fort William Gardens in Thunder Bay, Ont., to watch the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts playoffs. The announcement was made on Tuesday afternoon.

Last week, Curling Canada said it would not be selling tickets to the event. However, as a thank you to the community, the event's registered volunteers and Future Stars are invited to attend all playoff games during the final three days of the event.

Gwen Gamble was planning to be a volunteer at the Scotties. She said the news was exciting.

"Well, I was really surprised that we're getting invited," she said. "It's going to be great."

Gamble said all volunteers received an email inviting them to go, outlining the protocols and where to sit in the Fort William Gardens.

Curling Canada said safety remains a top priority. Invited participants will have to follow strict protocols, including filling out a pre-screening tool and providing proof of vaccination upon entry.

Participants are restricted to a dedicated entry point into the ice area with seating in only designated sections.

Those attending will not be provided access close to the ice and will not interact with the athletes or approach the rink boards under any circumstances.

Registered volunteers and Future Stars will be granted free admission to all playoff games on Friday and Saturday and Sunday's semifinal at noon and final at 7 p.m.

In total, 348 volunteers registered for the 2022 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

Many of those roles were impacted following Curling Canada's announcement that spectators would not be allowed in the arena during the lead-up to the event.

37 Future Stars - junior curlers from the Thunder Bay area - were to receive the opportunity to experience the event in an exciting way by meeting the players in person.

All Future Stars were matched with competing teams at the Scotties for a call over Zoom, and will also receive access to the venue over the weekend with one parent/guardian.