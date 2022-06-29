Science North moves ahead with new Thunder Bay building, Kenora expansion

Science North is expanding its offerings in northwestern Ontario.

The educational organization received $1 million from FedNor on Wednesday, which is going toward the design of a new, standalone science centre in Thunder Bay, and an expansion of its existing building in Kenora.

"I am ecstatic," said Emiy Kerton, project lead for the Science North Northwest Expansion Project. "This has been a really long process."

"It is so exciting to see that there is such support not only from government, but also community," she said. "We have several committees that have come together. The committees are made up of people from all different walks of life and all different types of organizations. They have really shown us that this is something that they want for our communities and that, I think to me is the most exciting piece."

Overall, this phase of the project will cost about $3.3 million, and further funding is coming from Science North itself, Thunder Bay's Community Economic Development Commission, the City of Kenora, the Northern Ontario Heritage Fund Corporation, and the private sector, Kerton said.

Permanent facility expected to attract 20,000 visitors

"In Thunder Bay, we have completed a feasibility study that really showed us that a 34,000 square foot permanent science centre — so a permanent facility — is feasible in the region, and would draw over 20,000 visitors from outside the region to come and visit it annually," Kerton said. "We did an independent site selection with a group of architects to figure out where we were going to put it."

"The preferred site at the moment is the Pool 6 location at Thunder Bay's north core marina."

Kerton said an official announcement of the site will be made in the coming weeks.

"This will be a brand-new build," she said. "We're in the process right now of visioning what it will look like from the ground up. It's really important to us that this is a building that is net-zero."

"It has the capabilities to become perhaps a net positive in terms of our carbon footprint as well," she said. "It will be centred on Indigenous science and knowledge."

Meanwhile, in Kenora, Science North plans to build an expansion at the Lake of the Woods Discovery Centre.

"There will be permanent exhibits as well as temporary exhibits that come through for the people of Kenora, as well as all the tourists who come in from the from the area, especially from Manitoba," Kerton said. "They'll have that as a tourist destination as well."

"It'll allow us to expand our outreach programs and services even further into the northwest, because we all know Kenora is far from Thunder Bay," she said. "So we'll have the opportunity to have permanent staff in that location who then can deliver our outreach programs and camp programs further into the northwest."

'Science is incredibly important'

Kerton said the feasibility study showed Thunder Bay, and the region, is lacking when it comes to indoor entertainment an educational opportunities.

"We really saw this as an opportunity to fill that gap," she said. "We all know that science is incredibly important, and that science literacy is something that our youth need more of, especially in light of the pandemic and all of the real world science that we were seeing right first hand and watching how that has shaped our world."

"We really feel like this is an opportunity to give the community, the region, a chance to see that firsthand and be part of it."

Patty Hajdu, the federal minister responsible for FedNor and the Thunder Bay-Superior North MP, said the Science North initiatives are important for northwestern Ontario.

"It's really important for the economic development of our region to have a diverse group of activities for visitors and to sustain an interest in science for young people. that are obviously going to be the next generation of leaders for our communities," Hajdu said Wednesday.

Kerton said Science North hopes construction on its Thunder Bay building will begin in 2025 or 2026.