Thunder Bay high school students take winning science fair project to national event

Three high school students from Thunder Bay, Ont., are taking their regional science fair projects to the next level and showing it off at a national event at the University of New Brunswick this week.

Approximately 500 students are expected to attend the Canada-wide science fair, with students in grade 7 to 12 competing for nearly $1 million in cash awards, scholarships and prestigious opportunities including the Intact Climate Change Resilience Awards, the Ted Rogers Innovation Awards and the Youth Can Innovate Awards, according to a written release from Youth Science Canada.

Grade 10 St Ignatius High School student, Sebastien Paradis said he was "very excited" when he found out he'll be taking his project across the province, but said he "never expected it."

He said he developed his project idea when he started experiencing neck pains and wanted to find out how increasing eye movement can also increase neck mobility.

"I wanted to determine if I activated the muscles involved in eye movement and using them, I could increase someone's neck mobility and possibly see if there was a significant effect between the two," Paradis said adding that he conducted an experiment with a total of 13 participants and created a series of 10 unique exercises for them to do.

He said he measured the participants neck mobility before and after the exercises and noticed an increase.

"Basically ... what I believe is that, the eye is pointing somewhere and the neck's function is to centre the eye. So therefore, if your eyes are able to go further then the neck is trying to centre it further. So when the eye can go further the neck has to follow it further," Paradis explained.

Replacing humans with a robot

Maija Niemi is also a grade 10 student at St. Ignatius High School.

Once an athlete, Niemi said she got injured and decided "to give something else a try," by designing a robot that would be able to go into locations "which are unreachable to humans."

"It looks like a boat with a camera on it and it has some motors on the side and wheels at the end of the motors with a track on them," she explained.

Named as the Robot Prototype for Sewer Infection Phase 1, she said she decided to design this robot after a flood at a sewage treatment plant in 2012.

"It was very disastrous ... their gas detection weren't working and people were getting put into these areas which could have cost them their life, so I wanted to build something that could take their place," she said, adding that her mom was one of the employees who was involved in this dangerous task.

Niemi said both her and her mom are proud to be taking the project to New Brunswick and are "very excited" for the event.

Using the science fair project in real life

A sled dog racer and grade 11 Hammarskjold High School student Julia Cross, said she decided to focus her project on something that she "really wanted to do" that she could "use in real-life."

"My project was on different dog sled harnesses and the injuries they cause and trying to find the best sled dog harness," Cross said.

She said she surveyed other dog mushers and "looked at ... what harnesses caused injuries and which ones were the best."

"I was doing some fall training with my sled dogs and noticed some harness injuries on the dogs, and I really wanted to find a harness that didn't cause injuries and science fair was a great way to do it because I could show my project off to other people and educate other people on dog sledding," she explained.

After studying the results of each harnesses, Cross said she designed her own prototype to use on her own sled dogs.

"I really wanted to show people that you don't need a project on chemistry or physics and succeed with that. You can do a project on something that you love to do ... and you really stand out when you have a project that isn't a typical project that most people see in science fairs," she said.

Cross said she's excited to attend the national science fair to not only make new friends, but also educate others about dog sledding.