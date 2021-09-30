Old zinc mine near Schreiber, Ont., could bring new life to community

The former Winston Lake Mine, to the northwest of Schreiber, Ont., could again breathe new life into the community on the north shore of Lake Superior.

The mine, shuttered in 1998, is again being explored, with the potential for reopening within two years.

Metallum Resouces, the current owner of the site, said there is enough copper and zinc in the ground to operate the mine for about nine years.

Karem Usenmez, the president and CEO of Metallum, said the former mine has the highest zinc and copper grade found in North America.

He said the mine itself, although shuttered more than two decades ago, has a lot of positives.

"So there is a lot of infrastructure that is in place," he said. "The close proximity to the town of Schreiber, where there is a railroad and a station that can take the concentrate or the product to Thunder Bay for [shipping through the port]."

Usenmez said a feasibility study was done by a previous owner of the mine, which is being updated to current Canadian standards. He said preliminary information showed the payback of the operation would be three years.

"That gives a lot of advantage, as well as there is good infrastructure from the previous operations like tailings dams and underground development that's in place with a shaft and and some other electrical," he said, along with electrical transformers on site.

The site would employ about 100 workers, he said, although it is yet to be determined if employees would stay at a on-site camp, or in nearby Schreiber.

The possibility of bringing new people into the community is exciting, said Mayor Kevin Mullins.

He said he recalls when the Winston Lake mine was operating, and how it created a different atmosphere in the community.

"It was great. There was so much more life in the town, not that it's bad right now, but we could use everything that we can get," he said, noting the major employer in town is CP Rail, which founded the community in the 1880s.

Mullins said while only a few homes are currently for sale in the community, the township could be interested in creating more lots if there is interest.

"We'd love for developer to come in here," he said, which would create new development in the community.

Mullins said the township is just starting discussions with Metallum, and is hopeful the reopened mine will come to fruition.

Usenmez said the proposed mine would still have to undergo an environmental permitting process. The first step however, is to get a permit to de-water the former mine.

He said preliminary information shows the underground workings are still in good shape, but the 16 km of underground galleries and drifts will need to be properly explored.