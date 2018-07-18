Travel trailers ordered removed from seasonal property in Schreiber, Ont.

A group who owns a piece of lakefront property at Walker Lake near Schreiber, Ont., will have to remove their travel trailers from the site, permanently, after a decision from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

The property in question, originally purchased in 1979 remained vacant for years, until 2004 when one of the owners put a travel trailer on the site, using it as a seasonal camp.

More trailers appeared on the site in 2006, with, at times, up to five trailers being used in the summer and stored at the same location in the winter.

The township tried to bring the property into zoning compliance, after the municipality changed the zoning to Residential Seasonal from Seasonal Cottage in 2014.

In 2016, the municipality offered to help the owners bring the property within compliance by creating a special by-law that would see the trailers stay on site for a year, as long as the owners applied to re-zone the land. The owners did not apply for the re-zoning, and also turned down another specific by-law to rezone the land.

A year later, the township sent the owners a letter, stating they would have to remove their trailers from the land, which was not complied with.

Eventually, the township brought the matter to court, asking for an order to have the trailers removed.

In his decision, Justice Patrick Smith noted the owners never displayed any circumstance as to why they could not comply with the re-zoning, noting the township created two specific opportunities to bring the land into compliance.

The decision notes the Figliomeni and Speziale families will have to move their trailers off of the Walker Lake property, and pay for court costs.