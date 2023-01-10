Kim Asmussen is the Snow King of Schreiber.

The retired school principal has been making the most of the northern Ontario winter by turning snow and ice into art for the past four years with ice sculptures and snowshoe art — large-scale patterns on fields and frozen lakes made of snowshoe tracks that can only be seen from the sky.

CBC News featured Asmussen's snowshoe art a couple of years ago. Since then, he's continued to expand his presence, capturing his designs through drone photography and sharing them on social media. But it's been a slow start this year due to a lack of snow.

But he has been able to do a few pieces, like a snowflake and a nativity scene. The latter piece gained a lot of traction online with thousands of likes, comments and shares.

"It just keeps you thinking, keeps your creativity going, and the nice thing about it is I try to get people out to help as much as possible," he said.

Snowshoe art, designed by Kim Asmussen of Schreiber, Ont., depicts a nativity scene below the Star of Bethlehem. (Kim Asmussen/Facebook)

The concepts take a lot of planning, but they come together fairly quickly when he's got a team to work with, he said.

"It's sort of a social thing for people to come out and help, too, and it's really interesting the first time someone does come out and they don't really have a visual of what we've done," Asmussen said.

"It's just fascinating, just to hear the responses of the people who have helped when they see it for the first time."

For a few years now, Asmussen has wanted to bring a snowshoe art festival to the area. The problem, though, is they are subject to Mother Nature's whims. It is difficult to plan ahead of time when he can't predict how much snow will be available to work with. And if it's a cloudy day, the designs are hard to see.

So, while he waits for more snow to fall, he's been focusing on his other medium: ice.

Asmussen uses metal forms to make the ice molds. To make them clear, he uses pumps to circulate water through them. Any impurities stay in the circulated water and the clear water freezes from the bottom up. Once it is thick enough, he cuts the pumps out so they don't freeze inside it.

From there, he begins to shape the ice blocks, using tools like chainsaws, a carving blade and grinders. He heats up irons on a metal plate and uses these to smooth out the ice and fuse pieces together. Chisels are used for the fine details. From a distance, he uses a torch to remove the frost from the outside of the ice, so people can see through it. As long as the sun doesn't get to it, the ice stays clear.

This year, Asmussen is working on a "Schreiber's Sidewalk Sculptures" project. It started with a piece called "Sitting Santa," a life-sized replica of Old Saint Nick. He had hoped to have it done by Christmas, but the holiday blizzard foiled his plans.

Kim Asmussen of Schreiber, Ont. makes a Santa Claus ice sculpture. He documents the process from forming the ice blocks in metal molds to carving the final design. (Submitted by Kim Asmussen)

Asmussen's goal is to make an ice sculpture every week, weather-permitting, through the winter, and illuminate them from underneath at night so that they form a shimmering path.

"If we get a good freeze on Lake Superior, we're going to be able to get some blocks off of Lake Superior, which are crystal clear blocks, too, and then from there we'll have a major ice sculpting festival … we hope," he said.

However, there are no guarantees in the ice sculpting game, since the weather must co-operate.

Sitting Santa's been a big hit so far. Some of his favourite sculptures over the years include a soldier at the Schreiber Cenotaph Park, a giant loonie and a big, friendly fish. The next piece in the works is a large diamond ring fit for an ice queen.

Kim Asmussen calls this piece his 'Lucky Loonie,' a large ice sculpture depicting a one-dollar coin. (Submitted by Kim Asmussen)

"It gives the people in town a lot of pride that we've got something like that going on in Schreiber. So, it makes people feel good, which makes me feel good," said Asmussen. "That's probably the greatest motivation – it's just the joy that people are getting from it."

For anyone looking to make winter art, Asmussen encourages them to start small and be innovative with the tools at their disposal.

His latest projects can be seen on his personal Facebook profile under the name Kim Asmussen.