Schreiber appoints deputy mayor to fill mayoral vacancy

The deputy mayor of Schreiber has been appointed to fill the role as head of the town's council.

The northwestern Ontario township announced that Kevin Mullins will serve out the remainder of this term as mayor, following the death of former mayor Dave Hamilton last month.

Mullins had been the deputy mayor of Schreiber after being elected as a councillor in 2018. He previously had a 39-year career as a township employee.

The 69-year-old Hamilton was killed in a highway crash on Feb. 13.