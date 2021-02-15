Schreiber Ont., city council 'deeply saddened' by passing of Mayor Dave Hamilton after collision

The mayor of the Township of Schreiber Ont., died in a motor vehicle collision Saturday, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the township.

Dave Hamilton served on the town's council for six years before being elected as mayor in 2018. On Sunday, town council and municipal staff posted a statement online, marking the 69-year-old's death.

"He will be remembered for the virtues of his leadership, wisdom, kindness and hardworking resolve in ensuring the best for his community. He will be truly missed," reads the statement posted to Facebook.

Mayor Rick Dumas of the neighbouring Township of Marathon also extended condolences, adding that Hamilton will be greatly missed for his advocacy for north shore communities, as the Mayor of Schreiber, and as a member of the Thunder Bay District Municipal League.

Dumas said Hamilton had just participated in a meeting Saturday afternoon before the collision later that evening. He said part of the agenda included discussion on Highway maintenance and emergency response along the north shore.

"Part of those things we were discussing, our important lobby into the government of Ontario about highway closures and highway conditions and EMS services in our community. So, it's very tragic to hear that afternoon that Dave was out traveling the highways and had a tragic accident. So, very big loss to the Town of Schreiber, as well as to the region," he said.

Dumas added there was a bit of snow on the roads Saturday, but said the cause of the collision is still unknown to him as of Monday.

"Just to get those details, not that it's going to change, but at least if there's advocacy ... that needs to be done for the highway again we'll continue to focus on that."

Possible charges pending

According to the OPP, officers of the Marathon Ont., detachment responded to a report of the collision on Highway 17, approximately 30 kilometres west of Marathon near the Little Pic River Bridge Saturday night before 7:30 p.m.

The collision involved a pickup truck and tractor trailer unit. Police said in a media release Sunday that Hamilton was the only occupant of the pickup truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer unit were transported to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries and later released, police said.

Highway 17 was closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon for approximately 14 hours while OPP conducted their investigation. As of Sunday, OPP said the investigation was ongoing with possible charges pending in connection to the incident.