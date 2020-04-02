OPP charge Schreiber man with second degree murder after 14 year investigation

Members of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged a 44-year-old Schreiber man, Nicholas Stasula, with second degree murder following a 14 year homicide investigation.

Police said the investigation began on November 29, 2006, when OPP officers were called to investigate the suspicious death of Jeanine St. Jean at a Quebec Street residence in the Township of Schreiber.

St. Jean was a member of Pays Plat First Nation, according to CBC's Missing and Murdered profiles.

"Members of the OPP are committed to resolving this and other outstanding violent crimes in [the] North West Region to ensure it remains a great place to live, work and visit," said OPP Detective Inspector Darryl Sigouin in a media release.

"The safety of our communities relies upon our residents and the police working together and sharing information, to find a killer, regardless of the passage of time."

The accused has been remanded in custody pending a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Thunder Bay on Friday, April 3, 2020.

Police are asking for anyone with information regarding this investigation to immediately contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.