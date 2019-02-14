Residents in Schreiber, Ont., asked to boil their water before drinking it
Residents in the Township of Schreiber are being asked to boil their water on Thursday, until further notice.
Township officials are asking people to boil their water for at least one minute
Residents in the Township of Schreiber are being asked to boil their water on Thursday, until further notice.
Township officials said that a boil water advisory is in effect for the town.
No details have yet been given on the cause of the advisory.