Residents in Schreiber, Ont., asked to boil their water before drinking it

Residents in the Township of Schreiber are being asked to boil their water on Thursday, until further notice.

Township officials are asking people to boil their water for at least one minute

Residents in Schreiber, Ont., are being asked to boil their water before drinking it as the town is under a boil water advisory until further notice. (Bryce Hoye/CBC)

Township officials said that a boil water advisory is in effect for the town.

No details have yet been given on the cause of the advisory.

