Thunder Bay

Boil water advisory in effect for Schreiber

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Township of Schreiber.

Advisory put in place Wednesday

A boil water advisory has been issued for the Township of Schreiber. (Olivia Stefanovich/CBC)

The advisory was issued on Wednesday afternoon by the township. It recommends all water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption.

The reason for the advisory wasn't immediately provided, but the township said it will be in place "until further notice."

