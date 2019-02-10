Boil water advisory in effect for Schreiber
A boil water advisory has been issued for the Township of Schreiber.
Advisory put in place Wednesday
A boil water advisory has been issued for the Township of Schreiber.
The advisory was issued on Wednesday afternoon by the township. It recommends all water should be heated to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to consumption.
The reason for the advisory wasn't immediately provided, but the township said it will be in place "until further notice."