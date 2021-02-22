Growing COVID-19 cases leads to two Thunder Bay schools closed to in-person learning

Lakehead Public Schools, with the support of the Thunder Bay District Health Unit, says Kingsway Park Public School and Westgate CVI are moving to virtual learning as of Monday, as a precautionary approach to the outbreak situations at the two schools.

In a media release issued on Sunday, Lakehead Public Schools stated that due to additional cases of COVID-19 being identified in both schools this weekend, some of which were identified as having been acquired in the school setting, both schools will move to virtual learning as of Monday, February 22nd. The board said both schools are scheduled for virtual learning for a period of one week, but that is subject to change should circumstances require it.

The board said the decision was not made lightly, as they recognize that events like this can cause significant concern and distress for families. Lakehead Public Schools went on to state that most outbreaks in school do not require a move to virtual learning, but all decisions are made for the health and safety of students and staff.

Lakehead Public Schools has also announced three new COVID-19 cases associated with St. James Public School on the weekend. However, the health unit says at this time there is no evidence that the virus has spread in the school setting so it is not considered an outbreak. Anyone in classes or cohorts considered to be close contacts have been identified and will have to stay home.

The Thunder Bay District Catholic School Board announced three new cases in their schools over the weekend. The board announced a case at St. Elizabeth School on Saturday and a case at Corpus Christi School on Sunday.

A new case was also identified at Pope John Paul II on Sunday but the health unit said the case is not associated with the previous case in that school. The board says the impacted cohorts in each of these schools have been contacted and have to stay home, as well as any school bus cohorts.