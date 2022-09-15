Schools closed, buses cancelled east of Thunder Bay after morning power outage

Power outages in the Nipigon, Red Rock, and Dorion area resulted in several school closures and transportation cancellations Thursday morning.

Hydro One's outage map indicated over 2,000 customers were without power in the area east of Thunder Bay, but the issue has since been resolved.

George O'Neil Public School, Nip-Rock High School, Dorion Public School, and St. Edward and St. Hilary Catholic schools are all closed.

However, schools within the Superior-Greenstone District School Board will reopen one hour after power has been restored.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium said transportation will remain cancelled for the day.

The outage comes as several areas in northwestern Ontario are under rainfall warnings and special weather statements, according to Environment Canada.

The agency said a long episode of heavy rain is expected to begin Thursday morning and continue into Friday. The rain is expected to end Friday night or early Saturday morning.