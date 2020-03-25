School breakfast, snack packages for Thunder Bay families available Friday afternoon
The Lakehead public board is reminding families who rely on school food programs that their packages will be available Friday afternoon, from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m at a variety of locations in Thunder Bay, with the Dew Drop Inn distributing the packages from 2 p.m. - 3:30 p.m.
People can pick up the family breakfast and snack packages from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Our Lady of Loretto Church, 290 Grenville Avenue
- St. Patricks Cathedral, 211 Archibald Street
- St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown Street
- Evergreen Clubhouse, 139 Heron Street
- Windsor Street Resource Centre, Unit 16-288 Windsor Street
- Academy Resource Centre, 14 Trillium Way
- Limbrick Resource Centre, Unit 97K
The Dew Drop Inn will be distributing the packages from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.