School breakfast, snack packages for Thunder Bay families available Friday afternoon

The Lakehead public board is reminding families who rely on school food programs their packages will be available Friday afternoon.

People can pick up the family breakfast and snack packages from 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Our Lady of Loretto Church, 290 Grenville Avenue

St. Patricks Cathedral, 211 Archibald Street

St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown Street

Evergreen Clubhouse, 139 Heron Street

Windsor Street Resource Centre, Unit 16-288 Windsor Street

Academy Resource Centre, 14 Trillium Way

Limbrick Resource Centre, Unit 97K

The Dew Drop Inn will be distributing the packages from 2 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.