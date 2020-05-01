New sites added for Thunder Bay families to pick up school breakfast, snack packages Friday
The breakfast and snack packages for Thunder Bay families who rely on school food programs are available for pick up at a variety of locations on Friday afternoon.
Some packages available beginning at noon, last pick up is at Dew Drop Inn
The first distribution point is Kakabeka Falls Public School, beginning at noon and running until 2 p.m.
People can pick up the family breakfast and snack packages from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at the following locations:
- Our Lady of Loretto Church, 290 Grenville Avenue
- St. Patricks Cathedral, 211 Archibald Street
- St. Agnes Church, 1019 Brown Street
- Evergreen Clubhouse, 139 Heron Street
- Windsor Street Resource Centre, Unit 16-288 Windsor Street
- Academy Resource Centre, 14 Trillium Way
- Limbrick Resource Centre, Unit 97K
- Willow Springs, 10160 Mapleward Road
- Whitefish Valley School
The Dew Drop Inn will be distributing the packages from 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.