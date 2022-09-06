Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Thunder Bay

First day of school met with bus cancellations across northwestern Ontario

Many students across northwestern Ontario were left to find their own way to school Tuesday after some bus routes were cancelled due to staff shortages.

Many cancellations announced in advance, but some were reported this morning amid staffing shortage

A school bus pulls into Ecole Gron Morgan in Thunder Bay on Tuesday, the first day of school. Several routes across northwestern Ontario have been cancelled due to staff shortages or mechanical issues. (Logan Turner/CBC)

Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay (STSTB) reported over a dozen school bus cancellations in the morning.

Most of the cancellations were due to a shortage of drivers, according to the consortium. However, some cancellations were due to mechanical problems.

More information on specific cancellations can be found on the STSTB website.

The East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium also reported a number of cancellations Tuesday.

Due to mechanical issues, the RR3 Blueberry Bus from Dorion/Hurket servicing Nip Rock High and St Hilary School was cancelled. Due to a mechanical issue, the bus coming from Pays Plat to Lake Superior High School, Holy Angels School and Schreiber Public School was set to be combined.

