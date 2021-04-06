Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay

Northwestern Ontario school boards get $10.5M from province, Ottawa for COVID-19 response

The federal and provincial governments are providing $10.5 million in total to seven northwestern Ontario school boards to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

7 school boards get funding for various projects

The federal and provincial governments are providing funds to seven northwestern Ontario school boards to help them slow the spread of COVID-19. (Carlos Osorio/The Canadian Press)

Eighty per cent of the funding is from Ottawa.

The $10.5 million will be split among seven boards:

  • Lakehead District School Board, $1.8 million
  • Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, $980,000
  • Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique des Aurores Boréales, $374,500
  • Superior North Catholic District School Board, $1,8 million
  • Northwest Catholic District School Board, $166,000
  • Rainy River District School Board, $2 million
  • Superior-Greenstone District School Board, $3,2 million

In a release, the federal government said the funding will support various projects intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, including improving ventilation systems, installing water bottle refilling stations, and improving broadband and network infrastructure to support remote learning.

