Northwestern Ontario school boards get $10.5M from province, Ottawa for COVID-19 response

The federal and provincial governments are providing $10.5 million in total to seven northwestern Ontario school boards to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Eighty per cent of the funding is from Ottawa.

The $10.5 million will be split among seven boards:

Lakehead District School Board, $1.8 million

Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, $980,000

Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique des Aurores Boréales, $374,500

Superior North Catholic District School Board, $1,8 million

Northwest Catholic District School Board, $166,000

Rainy River District School Board, $2 million

Superior-Greenstone District School Board, $3,2 million

In a release, the federal government said the funding will support various projects intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, including improving ventilation systems, installing water bottle refilling stations, and improving broadband and network infrastructure to support remote learning.