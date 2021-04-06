Northwestern Ontario school boards get $10.5M from province, Ottawa for COVID-19 response
The federal and provincial governments are providing $10.5 million in total to seven northwestern Ontario school boards to support efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
7 school boards get funding for various projects
Eighty per cent of the funding is from Ottawa.
The $10.5 million will be split among seven boards:
- Lakehead District School Board, $1.8 million
- Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board, $980,000
- Conseil Scolaire de District Catholique des Aurores Boréales, $374,500
- Superior North Catholic District School Board, $1,8 million
- Northwest Catholic District School Board, $166,000
- Rainy River District School Board, $2 million
- Superior-Greenstone District School Board, $3,2 million
In a release, the federal government said the funding will support various projects intended to slow the spread of COVID-19, including improving ventilation systems, installing water bottle refilling stations, and improving broadband and network infrastructure to support remote learning.