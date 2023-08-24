Illegal passing of school buses in Thunder Bay remains a major problem as new school year approaches

As the new school year approaches, the general manager of Thunder Bay's student transportation consortium is reminding motorists to be careful when driving near school buses.

Under Ontario law, motorists are required to stop for a school bus that has its red lights flashing and stop-arm extended.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, motorists must stop when approaching a stopped school bus with its upper alternating red lights flash­ing, regardless of which direction the motorist is approaching from.

On roads with median strips, only vehicles approaching from behind the bus must stop.

Craig Murphy, consortium manager with Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay (STSTB), said drivers not stopping for school buses remain a major issue in the city.

During the 2022-23 school year, bus drivers reported 996 vehicles passing school buses that had their red lights flashing and their stop arms extended, Murphy said.

"In contrast, the year before was under 700," he said, "which is still a lot, but the fact that it's actually got worse is is very, very concerning."

Murphy said there's usually a spike in incidents at the beginning of the school year.

The 2023-24 school year in Thunder Bay gets underway on Sept. 6.

New safety feature

"We do try to get some messaging out to remind people as we get closer to the school year that buses will be on the road again, picking up and dropping off children," Murphy said. "And people need to be aware that they need to stop for the bus."

School buses do have a new safety feature as well: they now have amber lights, that will flash as a warning that the bus is preparing to stop, much like a traffic light.

"All that's telling motorists is that the bus is about to stop, and you should be prepared to stop as well," Murphy said. "It's still legal to pass a bus with the yellow lights flashing, but as soon as that bus stops and the yellow lights go out and the red lights come on and the stop arm comes out, at that point [it] is absolutely illegal to pass a school bus."

"You have the potential of jeopardizing the safety of a child who's trying to cross in front of the bus to get on or get off."

The issue of motorists illegally passing school buses isn't limited to Thunder Bay, said Nancy Daigneault, executive director of School Bus Ontario.

"It's definitely province-wide," she said. "It's actually North American-wide."

"This is an issue that school buses in general grapple with across North America. We've certainly done everything we can to enhance safety."

That includes the installation of the aforementioned amber lights, and the launch of public education initiatives.

"We have to remind people that if you don't stop, you could kill a child," Daigneault said. "It's very serious, and apart from the fact that it's extremely serious, and it could cause serious bodily injury, you could be facing some stiff fine."

"So it's so important to stop."

The Ontario website states a driver could receive six demerit points and a fine between $400 and $2,000 for illegally passing a school bus, if it's a first offence.

The City of Thunder Bay had been considering adding cameras to school bus stop arms that would capture images of any vehicle illegally passing them. But it decided last year the cameras weren't feasible.

Driver recruitment ongoing

Meanwhile, Murphy said, Thunder Bay's student transportation providers have been working to recruit more staff in the face of an ongoing driver shortage.

"Both Iron Range and First Student ... feel fairly confident at this point they'll be able to cover all our bus routes starting from the first day of school," he said. "Unfortunately, sometimes things change to the last minute. Drivers decide not to return. But we're hopeful that that won't be too much of an issue this year."

STSTB also re-examined its routes in preparation for the new school year, eliminating six of them and reassigning affected students to other buses.

That, Murphy said, will probably mean longer bus rides for some students, "but our focus here is trying to make sure we get everyone to school every day."

The pandemic was a contributor to the driver shortage, Murphy said.

"The most vulnerable group were also the majority of our bus drivers," he said. " We lost quite a few drivers during that time over concerns for their health and safety, which is absolutely legitimate."

"Unfortunately over the last year, as many people know, there's been an overall general labour shortage," Murphy said. "Many industries — transportation, truck drivers, logistics positions, but also restaurants and retail stores — have all experienced trouble trying to have enough staff, so that only serves to exacerbate the already-ongoing issue of school bus driver search."

Daigneault said the seriousness of the driver shortage varies from region to region.

"Some regions experience competitive market forces, so they're unable to attract drivers to the same degree as some other regions," she said. "So it's really regional-specific."

"In general, our workforce [is] drivers that are over the age of 60-65, because it tends to attract retirees because of the part-time nature, and seasonal nature, of the work."

Parents in Thunder Bay can keep up-to-date on school bussing through the Bus Status App, which was initially introduced about two-and-a-half years ago, and has now received a new update, Murphy said.

The app allows a parent to subscribe to updates for a specific bus and get notifications about things like delays and cancellations.

Murphy said the previous version of the app will only work until Sept. 29, so all parents with children making use of student transportation should download the updated version from Apple's App Store, or Google Play.