School buses cancelled and rural schools closed in Thunder Bay due to snow

Heavy snowfall in Thunder Bay that began Wednesday evening has led to the closure of rural schools and the cancellation of all student transportation including ALL school buses.

The notice to students and families was issued by Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay early Thursday morning.

The organization provides transportation services for Lakehead Public Schools, Thunder Bay Catholic District School Board and CSDC des Aurores boreales.

Due to the weather and road conditions, the following rural public schools are closed:

Crestview

McKenzie

Valley Central

Gorham and Ware

Whitefish Valley

Kakabeka Falls

However, both Nor'Westerview and Five Mile Elementary School remain open.

Officials say all urban schools are open today with no transportation, which includes both school buses and specialized transportation such as taxis.