'A pretty good start' to school year for Thunder Bay school bus drivers

An ongoing shortage of drivers notwithstanding, the company that handles school transportation in Thunder Bay, Ont., said the 2021-22 school year is off to a good start.

"Generally, it's been a pretty good start up for us," said Eric Lehto, general manager of Iron Range Bus Lines. "The beginning of the year always has always had some confusion with students and runs.

"You know, the small details to work out," he said. "Generally, it hasn't been bad other than just ... our need for additional drivers."

According to Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay, there was one bus route — North 56, which serves St. Ignatius and La Verendrye in both mornings and afternoons — cancelled on Thursday due to a driver not being available.

Lehto said Iron Range has more drivers in training. The process, however, is a lengthy one, lasting four to six weeks.

As for road safety, Lehto said there have been some minor incidents, such as impatient drivers racing to pull out in front of a bus, rather than get stuck behind it.

"There are still some stop arm violations," he said. "People, they're preoccupied, they're not paying attention to the bus when they're out there on the road."

More bus drivers sought

Lehto noted that if a motorist finds themselves following a school bus every morning and is getting frustrated, they can address that problem with a small change to their morning routine.

"If they just adjust ... their timing by five to 10 minutes, then they won't necessarily interact with that bus," he said.

"The bus is on a schedule, so generally, it's always going to be there at the same time."

Iron Range Bus Lines is looking for more school bus drivers. Anyone interested is asked to contact the company directly.