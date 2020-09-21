School bus routes east of Thunder Bay Ont. impacted by driver shortage

Since the beginning of the school year the East of Thunder Bay Transportation Consortium (ETBTC), which serves four school boards in northwestern Ontario, has had to temporarily cancel two bus routes due to a province-wide bus driver shortage.

Anthony Friedrich, transportation coordinator with the consortium, said the shortage in the ETBTC region is due to a number of bus drivers taking leaves of absence amid the pandemic.

"A number of our drivers are in the vulnerable group and they have taken a leave of absence until the COVID numbers remain low or come down in our area. The challenges of this, of course, is that some of these routes have been left empty and we are covering the spare runs right now with the drivers that we do have," he said in an interview with CBC.

Friedrich added while spare drivers are able to cover many routes, there are still not enough to meet the needs of all 36 routes covered by ETBTC for Superior-Greenstone District School Board, Conseil scolaire de district catholique des Aurores boréales, Superior North Catholic District School Board and Conseil scolaire Publique du Grand Nord de l'Ontario schools.

On Sunday, ETBT had to cancel the bus that brings students from Red Rock Ont., to George O'Neill Public School in neighbouring Nipigon due to the driver shortage. The route was back up and running by Tuesday morning.

Friedrich said ETBTC is currently hiring new drivers, but that process itself takes time due to training and certification.

"The biggest hurdle right now is getting some of the vulnerable sector checks back in and trying to book an appointment right now with Service Ontario to get them ready," he said.

Debbie Montgomery, president of Unifor Local 4268, which is Ontario's largest school bus driver union, said ongoing route cancellations don't come as a surprise to her.

"A lot of school bus drivers don't have a lot of confidence in that, not only will their health and safety be protected at work, but that of the children as well. Bus drivers have been saying for a long time, we don't want to be the weak link in the chain, and they just don't feel enough is being done," said Montgomery in an interview with CBC.

She said the concerns drivers have with COVID-19 precautions stem from the demographic they represent, with many over the age of 60.

Since July, Unifor has been asking for "urgent action" when it came to ensuring safety on buses, and has called on the Ontario government to address five key concerns, including guaranteed access to PPE, limits on the number of passengers to allow for social distancing, and proper sanitation of busses.

Montgomery said COVID-19 protocols on buses in the province are still unclear, which she said could lead to more drivers choosing to "hang up their keys."

"It's way too confusing when you hear of cases in schools and what the protocol is, and the protocol being different for workers in the education system. It leaves a lot for people to have to work their way through and have a good understanding of," she said.