Thunder Bay police are urging drivers to obey the rules of the road after seeing a surge in the number of motorists illegally passing stopped school buses.

There have been 212 incidents of motorists illegally passing a stopped school bus with its lights flashing and stop arm extended, since the beginning of September. That's about a third of the 658 incidents reported all of last year, said Craig Murphy, consortium manager with Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay.

"Vehicles passing stopped school buses has been an issue for many, many years here in Thunder Bay, but we have seen a significant uptick in the occurrences that have been happening," he said. "We have been asking local school bus drivers to report in every time there's an incident of a vehicle passing their bus."

"Last year, we averaged four per day. So far this year, within the first six weeks, we're averaging eight per day, so it's doubled."

Murphy said incidents are occurring all across Thunder Bay.

"It's a volunteer reporting system," he said. "Back in 2019 we asked drivers to start voluntary reporting to us the incidents, and so we've been tracking this ever since, and there are areas that are worse than others that we try to work with Thunder Bay police to be able to focus on."

"But unfortunately, their resources are limited and they can't be everywhere every time."

Craig Murphy, consortium manager with Student Transportation Services of Thunder Bay, says bus drivers reported an average of eight incidents per day of a motorist illegally passing a stopped school bus. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

Ontario law states vehicles travelling in both directions on a road without a median must stop when a school bus has stopped, and its overhead red lights are flashing or its stop arm is activated.

For roads with a median, vehicles travelling in the same direction as the bus must stop.

Vehicles can continue when the bus starts moving, and its overhead lights and stop arm have been deactivated. Motorists who don't stop can receive fines, and demerit points while repeat offenders can also face jail time.

Amy Beange, a bus driver for First Student Canada, said getting enough information to report a vehicle passing a stopped bus can be challenging.

"I've had times when I've been stopped, and I'm watching the traffic coming and I see somebody and I make eye contact, and they just keep coming through and I'm trying to trying to look down to because it's self reported," Beange said. "So I'm trying to get the licence plate, but I'm also paying attention to the kids because I can't let them go.

"We just do our best to report that," she said.

The City of Thunder Bay is considering adding stop arm cameras to school buses, which would automatically capture images of any vehicles that pass them illegally.

However, a final decision has yet to be made, Murphy said, adding that a report on the matter is due before council on December.

Thunder Bay bus drivers have seen a surge in motorists illegally passing stopped school buses since the start of the new school year. (Kris Ketonen/CBC)

However, he said, the cameras would make a difference.

"Police can't be everywhere, can't be following every single bus every single time there's a violation, but cameras can," he said. "A camera on every single bus would certainly capture every time it happens."

In the meantime, police are focused on enforcement, said acting traffic Sgt. Tom Armstrong.

"It's very specific spots, very short timelines," he said. "We try and look at some of the high-violation areas, and we are trying to address those. We've got some plans in the works.

"As well, we do a lot of complaint-driven followup," he said. "These bus drivers, if they can provide us accurate information, they can give a licence plate and good descriptions and they have enough evidence to proceed with the charge, we'll lay a charge on the registered owner after the fact."