Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say two teenage girls have been arrested after reportedly breaking into an elementary school and stealing iPads.

Police said, while officers were taking part in an Eco-Superior community clean-up event on Wednesday night at the Mary J. L. Black Library, members of the public approached them, just after 7 p.m., to report a break-in and theft nearby.

According to a written release, the witnesses told officers that three youths had just boasted about breaking into St. Martin Elementary School and stealing iPads.

The accused youths reportedly fled the area.

Officers later found two girls in a back lane off of Heath Street, police said.

Police said the suspects were not in possession of the iPads but had several iPad charging cords. Officers then searched the area and reportedly found 11 iPads covered in leaves in the yard of a nearby home.

The two teenage girls will appear in court on Thursday, and police said a third youth has also been identified by investigators.