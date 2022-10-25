Skip to Main Content
Scenes from election night in Thunder Bay | CBC Loaded
Scenes from election night in Thunder Bay
Election night has come and gone, bringing a new mayor and new faces around the council table in Thunder Bay. Our photographers were out covering all the action.
Posted: Oct 25, 2022 1:24 AM ET | Last Updated: October 25
