Two Scarborough men arrested over stolen credit card, Thunder Bay police say
Accused appeared in court Tuesday, were remanded into custody
Two Scarborough men remain in custody after being found with a stolen credit card in Thunder Bay, Ontario.
Police said the men appeared in court Tuesday morning, and are facing charges of obstructing police and possession of stolen property.
In a media release, police said an officer had seen a vehicle drive through a stop sign on Egan Street in Thunder Bay at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, and conducted a traffic stop.
After speaking with the male occupants, the officer received conflicting information about the ownership of the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up a stolen credit card.
Both males were arrested, and follow-up investigation revealed they had provided false names to the arresting officer.
The accused, aged 25 and 26, were remanded into custody after their court appearance.