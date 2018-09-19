Two Scarborough men arrested over stolen credit card, Thunder Bay police say

Two Scarborough men remain in custody after being found with a stolen credit card in Thunder Bay, Ontario.

Police said the men appeared in court Tuesday morning, and are facing charges of obstructing police and possession of stolen property.

In a media release, police said an officer had seen a vehicle drive through a stop sign on Egan Street in Thunder Bay at about 7:30 p.m. on Monday, and conducted a traffic stop.

After speaking with the male occupants, the officer received conflicting information about the ownership of the vehicle. A subsequent search turned up a stolen credit card.

Both males were arrested, and follow-up investigation revealed they had provided false names to the arresting officer.

The accused, aged 25 and 26, were remanded into custody after their court appearance.