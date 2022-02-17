Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to this Kenora chocolate shop
The time around Valentine's Day is one of the busiest for Sweet Lake of the Woods
Thanks to Valentine's Day, chocolate consumption was a probably a little higher for many of us this week.
That's good news for Alexis Pernsky, who has been preparing for the day of love since Christmas.
She's the owner of Sweet Lake of the Woods, a chocolate shop in Kenora whose products can be found across northwestern Ontario — and even Manitoba.
After musing about opening a chocolate shop with her mother for a while, Pernsky took the plunge roughly five years ago.
The CBC's Up North spoke with Pernsky recently to learn more about her business, particularly at this time of the year.
Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
Sweet Lake of the Woods is located at 712 Lakeview Dr. in Kenora. They also accept online orders.
Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?