Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to this Kenora chocolate shop

Thanks to Valentine's Day, chocolate consumption was a probably a little higher for many of us this week.

That's good news for Alexis Pernsky, who has been preparing for the day of love since Christmas.

She's the owner of Sweet Lake of the Woods, a chocolate shop in Kenora whose products can be found across northwestern Ontario — and even Manitoba.

Alexis tempering chocolate. (Supplied by Alexis Pernsky)

After musing about opening a chocolate shop with her mother for a while, Pernsky took the plunge roughly five years ago.

The CBC's Up North spoke with Pernsky recently to learn more about her business, particularly at this time of the year.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Sweet Lake of the Woods is located at 712 Lakeview Dr. in Kenora. They also accept online orders.

