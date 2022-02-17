Skip to Main Content
Thunder Bay·Northern Nosh

Satisfy your sweet tooth with a visit to this Kenora chocolate shop

The time around Valentine's Day is one of the busiest for Sweet Lake of the Woods.

The time around Valentine's Day is one of the busiest for Sweet Lake of the Woods

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Assorted truffles. (Supplied by Sweet Lake of the Woods)

Thanks to Valentine's Day, chocolate consumption was a probably a little higher for many of us this week. 

That's good news for Alexis Pernsky, who has been preparing for the day of love since Christmas.

She's the owner of Sweet Lake of the Woods, a chocolate shop in Kenora whose products can be found across northwestern Ontario — and even Manitoba.

Alexis tempering chocolate. (Supplied by Alexis Pernsky)

After musing about opening a chocolate shop with her mother for a while, Pernsky took the plunge roughly five years ago. 

The CBC's Up North spoke with Pernsky recently to learn more about her business, particularly at this time of the year. 

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North6:36Northern Nosh: Sweet Lake of the Woods
It's Valentine's Day - and for many of us, our chocolate consumption will probably be on the rise today. That's good news for Alexis Pernsky. She's the owner of Sweet Lake of the Woods - a chocolate shop in Kenora. Valentine's Day is one of her busiest days of the year. Jonathan spoke with her recently to learn more. 6:36

Sweet Lake of the Woods is located at 712 Lakeview Dr. in Kenora. They also accept online orders.

Northern Nosh is a weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know a food producer you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now