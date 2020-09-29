Organizers of Thunder Bay Santa Claus Parade announce event's cancellation for 2020

Christmas is coming, but Santa's sleigh won't be travelling down Memorial Avenue in Thunder Bay this year.

The Rotary and Rotoract Clubs of Thunder Bay announced on Tuesday that the 2020 edition of the annual Santa Claus Parade is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the parade said the health and well-being of the parade's volunteers, participants and supporters was of their utmost concern.

"This decision was not an easy one and while we looked at other options, due to COVID-19 restrictions, we came to the conclusion to forgo this year's parade," organizers said in a written statement.

"While the parade might be cancelled this year, the holiday spirit will still be present in our community. Regardless of the pandemic, Santa Claus will be coming to town this year!"

This year would have marked the 30th anniversary of the popular event.

Organizers said they are looking forward to 2021 and once again seeing the thousands of people who normally line the parade route.