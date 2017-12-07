Thunder Bay's annual Santa Bus food drive cancelled due to COVID-19

A long-running holiday food drive won't take place this year in Thunder Bay due to COVID-19.

The City of Thunder Bay, and Amalgamated Transit Unit (ATU) Local 966, announced Wednesday the annual Santa Bus food drive won't take place this year.

"We would like to thank the community for their support over the last 25 years, and we hope to return with this annual event in 2021," Ken Koza, ATU Local 966 president, said in a statement. "We wish everyone a safe and healthy holiday season and a happy new year."

The food drive would normally see transit service volunteers collect food donations at city supermarkets.

However, with the drive not taking place, the city and union are asking people to donate food directly to the Thunder Bay Food Bank instead.