Thunder Bay

1 person killed in plane crash in Sandy Lake First Nation

A plane crash in Sandy Lake First Nation, which occurred just before 7 p.m. on Thursday, involved a Cessna aircraft owned by Sandy Lake Seaplane Service, an air taxi company based in the community.

The chief of Sandy Lake First Nation says there will be an investigation after one person was killed in a plane crash on Thursday. A Cessna aircraft owned by Sandy Lake Seaplane Service, an air taxi company based in the community, was involved in the crash. (Submitted by Nishnawbe Aski Nation)

One person was killed in a plane crash at Sandy Lake First Nation on Thursday.

The crash, which occurred just before 7 p.m., involved a Cessna aircraft owned by Sandy Lake Seaplane Service, an air taxi company based in the community. Sandy Lake is located about 600 kilometres northwest of Thunder Bay.

The crash was confirmed by Sandy Lake Chief Delores Kakegamic in a statement posted to Facebook.

"There will be an official investigation and the crash site has been secured," the statement reads. "At this difficult time the family is requesting that no one post pictures of the crash site on all social media platforms."

No further information was provided, but Kakegamic said additional details will be released as they become available.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada confirmed it will be deploying a team of investigators.

