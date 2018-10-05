A turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served up on Sunday at the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay, Ont., and organizers hope anyone in need of a warm meal, or company, will attend.

"It's offered free of charge to anyone who's in need, or just feeling lonely over this holiday," said Anne Antenucci, the community engagement for the organization.

The dinner, which is hosted by the Salvation Army in partnership with the Thunder Bay Professional Fire Fighters Association, is a 21-year tradition.

In past years, it's attracted up to 200 people, Antenucci said, including Salvation Army residents, and many others.

"We invite families, quite often they're people who come through our food bank on a monthly basis," she said. "We opened up [the event] to various agencies from across the city. We get everyone from infants all the way up to seniors, and everyone, of course, is welcome."

The meal will be prepared and served by volunteers from the fire fighters association, she said, who start working two days ahead of time.

The community dinner takes place Sunday, Oct. 7 from noon until 2 p.m. at the Salvation Army's Cumberland Street location. Shuttle service will be available starting at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, from the city hall and Water St. bus terminals.