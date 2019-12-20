Salvation Army Kettle Campaign makes final push

Thunder Bay's Salvation Army is making a final push on this year's Kettle Campaign, partnering with a major retailer to try and reach its fundraising goal.

This year's campaign was about $65,000 short of its $220,000 goal on Thursday, the Salvation Army said.

But the organization will have some help making that up this weekend. On Saturday, Walmart Canada will match Christmas Kettle donations, up to $100,000 nationally, the Salvation Army said.

"In Thunder Bay, Kettle funds are necessary so that we are able to feed the hungry and provide support to struggling families throughout the coming year," Maj. Lori Mitchell, executive director for The Salvation Army Thunder Bay Community and Residential Services, said in a media release.

Donations to the campaign can also be made online, or by calling 807-345-6492, or at the Salvation Army's Thunder Bay location at 545 Cumberland St. N.