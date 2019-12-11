Salvation Army calls for support to reach Thunder Bay kettle campaign goal

With just two weeks left in their Christmas kettle campaign, Thunder Bay's Salvation Army has a long road to reach their target.

The Salvation Army on Wednesday said they still need to bring in more than $120,000 to reach their $220,000 goal for this year. Giving Tuesday provided a boost of $6,000 but the campaign needs both financial contributions and volunteer time from the community, The Salvation Army said.

"The people of Thunder Bay are so generous and show that they care by helping us to help people in our community not only at Christmas but also through the coming year," said Major Lori Mitchell, the executive director of community and residential services, in a written release.

The kettles, which are set up in nine locations across Thunder Bay, are staffed by volunteers. The Salvation Army said there are still available shifts and volunteers are needed for an on-call list to fill in on short notice.

Money raised during the kettle campaign goes to a number of Salvation Army programs, including its soup van and food bank.

Donations can be made at any of the kettle locations until the afternoon of Christmas Eve.

Anyone interested in volunteering, or donating, can call (807) 345-6492.