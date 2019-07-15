Salvation Army shelter project in Thunder Bay, Ont., gets $3M boost from Ottawa

A project by the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay, Ont., to build a new shelter that will offer a number of services like addiction treatment and life skills training for men has received a financial boost from the federal government.

Patty Hajdu, the minister of employment, workforce development and labour, announced $3 million for the Journey to Life Centre on Monday. The funding comes from the National Housing Co-Investment Fund, which contributes funding to building new and repairing existing affordable housing.

"It's going to mean a lot more privacy and dignity for our clients which is very important," said Lori Mitchell, the executive director of the Salvation Army in Thunder Bay. "We see it as having great community impact."

"It's going to make the community safer, it's going to build a stronger economy, it's going to improve the reputation of the city, which hopefully will be more attractive to businesses and tourism and that kind of thing."

Thunder Bay Salvation Army executive director Lori Mitchell (left) with Patty Hajdu, the federal minister of employment, workforce development and labour, as well as the MP for Thunder Bay-Superior North (right). (Submitted by Patty Hajdu) The centre will have space for 20 apartment spaces, which will be used as transitional housing units, as well as 46 shelter beds. Officials say it will also offer addiction treatment, life skills training, education and job skills training. A written release from the federal government added that beds will be available tor men on parole who are finishing their sentences "and re-establishing themselves."

"Working together with diverse partners will ensure that all Canadians have a place to call home," Hajdu said in a written release.

The centre is slated to add to the Salvation Army's existing services in Thunder Bay, which include an emergency shelter, long-term mental health care and community services, such as a food bank.

The Salvation Army has said that their existing facility on Cumberland Street limits the types of programs the organization can offer.

The Journey to Life Centre is expected to be completed by October 2020.