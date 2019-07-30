Police in Thunder Bay, Ont., say they are investigating a robbery and a hit and run at a grocery store parking lot in the city's north side on Monday evening.

Police said officers were dispatched to the Safeway parking lot in the 1000 block of Dawson Road just before 5 p.m. on Monday.

According to a written release, a woman was loading her groceries into her vehicle when a male in a white vehicle approached her cart and attempted to snatch her purse.

The male fled and returned to the vehicle he was driving, the release said, and the woman attempted to reach in to retrieve her purse when he drove off, causing her to fall.

Police said the male was then seen weaving through the parking lot toward an exit when he reportedly struck a male pedestrian before exiting and fleeing southbound on Strand Avenue.

Both the male and woman sustained non-life threatening injuries, police said.

Officers are continuing to investigate and are asking for anyone with information to call city police or Crime Stoppers.