Ontario Provincial Police in Sioux Lookout and the Ministry of Transportation said they laid a total of 14 charges during a three-day safety blitz in the Sioux Lookout and Pickle Lake area earlier this week.

Police said between Monday, Feb. 25 and Feb. 27, the MTO conducted 15 commercial motor vehicle (CMV) inspections.

According to a written statement from OPP, officers laid a total of 14 charges and one plate was removed for unauthorized use.

Police said these charges are related to improper completing of pre-trip inspections, driver hours of work infractions, improper driver qualifications, improper equipment and vehicle registration, and unsecured loads.

Approximately four million CMV inspections are conducted every year, according to OPP. These inspections reduce victimization on roadways by ensuring CMVs are road worthy and operators are qualified and following legislated operation protocols.