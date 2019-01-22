A new facility expected to open this spring in Kenora, Ont. will provide temporary housing and support to people experiencing a mental health or addictions crisis, while also taking pressure off of law enforcement.

The "safe beds" program will be the first of its kind to be established in northwestern Ontario, said Sara Dias, the executive director of the Kenora branch of the Canadian Mental Health Association.

Dias said the five-bed facility should go a long way towards keeping people who need help out of hospital beds, and jail cells.

"It's extremely important in Kenora," she said.

"We have one of the highest rates of police interaction with individuals with mental health and addiction issues [in the province]. We're also one of the hub locations for individuals coming through our court system. So this program is much needed."

The facility will be staffed around the clock, she said, and there will be therapy and skill-building programs on-site as well as nursing support. Clients will be able to stay for up to a month.

In order to enter the program, clients must be brought by police, or crisis teams, or referred by the hospital after being brought there by police, Dias explained. The program is designed to help people who have been medically cleared, but still need help coping with their current circumstance.

The program is supported by the Local Health Integration Network and the Ministry of Health and Long Term Care, she said. While the ministry has opened up several safe beds programs in other cities in the province, this will be the first one in the region. Thunder Bay does not have a safe beds facility.

She said they hope to open the program in April, 2019.