A sacred fire in Ontario Treaty 3 territory sparked conversation on sexual violence. Where do we go from here?

For 92 days, a sacred fire burned in the Ontario First Nation of Migisi Sahgaigan for survivors and victims of sexual violence.

People and organizations across Treaty 3 territory say the fire put a spotlight on the issue and sparked conversation in the First Nation 25 kilometres west of Dryden. It also led to a number of meetings with elected leaders and elders in Migisi Sahgaigan.

The sacred fire, started in March 2021, is now out.

But Cheynna Gardner, who started it surrounded by family and friends, says the conversation about sexual violence has only just begun.

The hard work of healing from intergenerational trauma and ending the crisis of sexual violence, she says, must go on.

Gardner spoke with the CBC's Logan Turner to reflect on what she's learned over those three months.

Here is part of that conversation:

When did you decide it was time to let the sacred fire go out?

About a month before we let it go out, we were discussing whether or not we thought that the fire had done its work. In the sense of my cousin Kyle Gardner's story and my close friend Stephanie Keeash's story getting out there, and starting the conversation about sexual violence, we decided it had.

The sacred fire was also very healing for myself, and in my mind, even telling Kyle and Stephanie's story … that helped in their healing in the spirit world where they go.

The portraits of Kyle Gardner, 29, and Stephanie Keeash, 21, were fixtures at the sacred fire in Migisi Sahgaigan for the entire three months. (Submitted by Cheynna Gardner)

But a spiritual mentor that I reached out to encouraged me to let the fire go out three months to the day after we started it. Part of that was to give more time for people who needed the healing to visit the fire, just as COVID restrictions were beginning to relax. So we waited to put the fire out on June 24.

You said the fire sparked that conversation about sexual violence. What shape did it take?

Starting the sacred fire was just the beginning of the conversation. Many people have reached out and talked to me about the fact there is sexual violence within their communities as well, and how they are 'see-ers.' Once you see things, it's like you can't unsee it.

People have been telling me that they see so much hurt, and pain and trauma within their communities, but when they try to talk about it, people get angry and start to project their own pain onto them.

And then, almost everyone that has reached out have talked about how they want healing, healing for themselves and within their communities. It's about trying to break that cycle of sexual violence.

What did you learn about how complex addressing the problem of sexual violence is?

That's a heavy question. There's so much. Sexual violence is just so deeply rooted, it goes so far back and it's like we've just been conditioned to look away.

I was talking to my grandpa, and he was saying with what I've been doing and how I've been speaking about these issues, one would think you would have everyone supporting you, and wanting that change and that healing. But it's been the complete opposite. I think it's just because it's so deeply rooted.

Cheynna Gardner, second from left, surrounded by friends. They hold photos of two loved ones who died in 2020. (Submitted by Cheynna Gardner)

But the other thing with keeping the fire going is that it's triggered a lot of trauma in myself and the others who've kept the fire going from our own youth. I don't know how many nights we would sit and we would smudge. It's like we took turns — one of us would be going through it hard, and then the rest would come there and support that person through whatever they needed to talk about.

There was a lot of healing. There's a long way to go, and I think what I've learned is you can't really push that on people that aren't ready to go there yet.

What are the next steps you're hoping to see happen in your own community?

I want to be optimistic about it, but it's hard within my community. Our group, we haven't had a lot of support.

I would like to see sexual violence education for our kids. Like 'good touch, bad touch' in our schools, then at least our little ones have that knowledge. It could start breaking the cycle with that generation.

I really hope that talking about this has sparked something within our leadership or with other people in our community to realize that it is something we need to deal with, and hopefully they can see that the best generation to target and tackle would be our younger ones.

This Q&A has been edited for length and clarity.

A full list of resources for victims and survivors of sexual violence in northwestern Ontario can be found at NorthWestHealthLine.ca.

