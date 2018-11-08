Firefighters from the Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services are investigating after a recreational vehicle trailer was in flames on Wednesday night on Lakeshore Drive.

At approximately 7:30 p.m. fire crews said they arrived to a RV trailer in flames and a venting propane tank in close proximity to a detached garage.

Firefighters quickly knocked the fire down, preventing extension to the garage, and declared the fire extinguished at approximately 8:15 p.m.

According to a written statement on Thursday, there were no injuries and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Shuniah Fire and Emergency Services are also recommending RV owners to have their electrical and propane systems inspected regularly to prevent RV fires.