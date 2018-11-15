Liberal Party to nominate Don Rusnak as candidate for 2019 federal election

After serving nearly three years as the Member of Parliament for the Thunder Bay — Rainy River district, Don Rusnak will be nominated as the Liberal candidate in the same riding for next year's federal election in October.

Officials from the Liberal party in northwestern Ontario are expected to gather in Thunder Bay on Thursday evening for a Team Trudeau 2019 Nomination Event.

Rusnak is a member of the Standing Committee on Indigenous and Northern Affairs and is the Vice Chair of the Nordic-Baltic Parliamentary Friendship Group.

He has also served in the roles of Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, Vice Chair of the Outdoor Caucus and member of Standing Committee on Natural Resources and Joint Committee of the Library of Parliament.

According to a written release on Thursday from the Liberal Party of Canada, Rusnak is committed to working with Trudeau to strengthen the middle class, create well-paying new jobs, and offer real help for families in northwestern Ontario.

Next year's federal election is on October 21, 2019.